On Saturday, May 6, England will crown King Charles III. And whether you're a monarchist or not (and for the sake of civility, let's save the argument and politely withhold which way we're all swinging), the coronation is an event for the age.
The British monarchy is arguably the most recognisable royal family on the planet and, setting aside the late Queen Elizabeth's stoic determination to say nothing and feel nothing that could be even remotely construed as any kind of public opinion, it matters to countless people who gets to wear the shiny hat (and what is going on in the head under it).
Millions will watch the coronation around the world, and in the information age it's a fair possibility more people will witness the crown land on Charlie's brow than any other monarch in history. One would think that an event of such significance would be planned meticulously - there can be no surprises, right? What could possibly go wrong?
Well, here's the list:
In 1761, at the coronation of George III, a massive pile-up of horse-drawn carriages outside Westminster Abbey caused a circus. Inside was just as shambolic, with one attendee apparently remarking afterwards that the officials would have dropped the crown if it wasn't pinned to the cushion.
George IV's big day in 1821 was gatecrashed by a disgruntled ex-girlfriend. Caroline of Brunswick was most not-amused when the bouncers turned her out the Abbey door.
The Archbishop of Canterbury forced the coronation ring onto the young Queen Victoria's finger so brutally in 1838 that they then couldn't get it off again. And then the Bishop of Bath and Wells skipped a page in the coronation book and cut out the entire section where they made her Queen. Oops.
In 1902, the 80-year-old and nearly-blind Archbishop of Canterbury put the crown on Edward VII's head backwards. It happened again in 1937 when they crowned George VI, which should be a lesson for us all in the dangers of making very important hats circular.
There's more, and Chuck and Millie's romp will surely have its own dramas when it airs live on Australian TV from about 7.20pm. But the point worth considering is this: it's all a bit weird, right?
Regardless of how we might feel about the royals (and there are a lot of feelings to be had), in a time when people are living in their cars because they can't afford rent; when wages are stagnating and the cost of living isn't; in a time of COVID, and the internet, and climate change, and TikTok, and getting the bluetooth to connect in the car, the outrageous parade of pomp and ceremony starts to feel just a little bit silly.
There is no doubt that, for countless people, a stoic national family is a comfort - a source of inspiration and stability and interest. For others, it's a deeply problematic, racist, economically ludicrous remnant of a bygone era. And both those opinions are true and valid.
The British royal family is, for better or worse, a tidal wave of influence on the global culture. But even on what will arguably be the most important day of the new King's reign - when the whole world is watching to see which way this behemoth of an institution will turn - there's absolutely no guarantee they'll get the hat on the right way round.
And when you look at it like that, the whole caper seems about as tropical as a bowl of Froot Loops.
Teachers are getting paid as much as some bartenders to equip our kids for the world outside the school gates. Nurses can't sleep because there aren't enough of them to do the job. And yet, despite all of these actual challenges we're living with, we have collectively decided that (at least for the moment) we're going to keep this one family in a really big house and pay them through the nose to wear silly hats and funny costumes. And that's kind of it; that's the whole job.
I'm not saying it's a good idea. I'm not necessarily saying it's bad either. But you have to admit, it's one of the kookiest things we've ever done as a species.
- Simon McCarthy is a writer and digital reporter for the Newcastle Herald and contributes daily columns to the paper's Topics pages. Have your say in the comments below or via a Letter to the Editor.
The ceremony starts at 11am (London time) on Saturday, May 6, but earlier proceedings, including Charles and Camilla's journey to Westminster Abbey in a carriage, will begin around 10.20am.
For Australians, that means the ceremony starts at 8pm, with prelude goings-on from around 7.20pm.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
