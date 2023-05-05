Newcastle Sikh Association has applied to build a new temple on the New England Highway at Beresfield.
The association's development application to City of Newcastle says the octagonal, two-storey building will accommodate up to 300 people during Sunday services.
The $3.26 million project is south-west of the highway near the Weakleys Drive intersection.
The plans for the building include roof-top domes, a prayer hall on the first floor, a community kitchen on the ground level and parking for 102 cars.
The development application says the temple will open from 8am to 8pm every day but its main use will be on Sundays from 10am to 1.30pm.
A separate Sikh organisation, Sikh Sangat Charitable Association Newcastle, won approval from Maitland City Council in November to build a single-storey temple at Rutherford.
A spokesperson said the association was talking to builders and hoped to start work soon.
Sikhism, founded in India, is the fifth most popular religion in the world.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Thursday that Australian Bureau of Statistics figures showed India was the third most common country of birth for Hunter residents not born in Australia, behind England and New Zealand.
The ABS's 2021 Census found 4154 Hunter residents were born in India.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
