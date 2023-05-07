In 2022, staff entitlements, including salary, made up 51 per cent of the university's total expenditure. With some 2500 ongoing and fixed-term staff and several thousand casual employees required throughout the year, it is by far the biggest line item on the university's budget. Today, every 1 per cent salary increase equates to an additional $5 million a year. So, the current offer will increase university costs by $25 million in the first year alone, and more than $65 million in the third year of the agreement.