Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Andrew Johns says it's time for Knights coach Adam O'Brien to move Kalyn Ponga to fullback

By Robert Dillon
May 5 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam O'Brien and Andrew Johns.
Adam O'Brien and Andrew Johns.

THE pressure on Knights coach Adam O'Brien to reconsider Kalyn Ponga's immediate future has ramped up a notch after remarkably candid comments from club legend Andrew Johns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.