Toohey's News: How the Knights rate as crunch time nears

We're 10 rounds in and the Knights are precariously placed, having just three wins and a draw in the bank with plenty left to do to seriously challenge for an NRL finals berth. So who is flying and who needs to lift their game?
Lachie Miller: Was sensational early and is averaging 190 metres a game but some recent errors and costly missed goals have lowered his boom a little. Love his enthusiasm. 8
Dom Young: Has scored nine tries in eight games and can't question his strike and finishing ability. But he's had issues in defence and under the high ball and can be lazy. 7
Dane Gagai: Relishing his leadership role and is playing as good as ever. His defence has improved, has 52 tackle breaks in eight games and is averaging 173 metres a game. Origin certainty. 8.5
Enari Tuala: His only game was in round one with Gagai sidelined and he was hardly sighted. 2
Bradman Best: Injury-free and has been playing some consistent footy with a try and six try-assists to his credit. Has had some issues in defence. 6.5
Greg Marzhew: Has been a revelation. In six games, the former Titan has scored six tries, busted 46 tackles and is averaging a team high 197 metres. Great pick-up. 8
Hymel Hunt: Was solid in his four games in the top grade but may need an injury to get back in. 5
Tyson Gamble: A real competitor and there is a lot to like about his in-your-face approach. His form at five-eighth has put some real heat on Ponga to aim up. 7
Kalyn Ponga: Played well in round one against the Warriors but his concussion dramas have clouded his season. A horror performance against the Eels has him under enormous pressure to perform. 5
Jackson Hastings: Has been battling ankle and hamstring issues but has been the steadying influence the side has needed. 7.5
Daniel Saifiti: Has bravely played all nine games despite suffering a partial shoulder dislocation against the Dolphins in round three. Hasn't been as dominant since and will relish the bye. 6.5
Leo Thompson: Started in eight of his nine games in the front row and continues to develop. Averaging 36 tackles a game and nothing wrong with his work ethic. 6.5
Jacob Saifiti: Has played just four games due to suspension and three of those were off the bench. Needs a big back half of the season. 4.5
Jack Hetherington: Hardly trained in the pre-season after surgery and has been used sparingly off the bench. Should be fresh for what's to come. 5
Jayden Brailey: Had his season cruelly cut to just five games because of a knee injury. Had been averaging 40 tackles a game and performing strongly. 7
Phoenix Crossland: Has played all nine games and made a pretty fair fist of filling in at hooker and five-eighth. Scored two tries and is averaging 30 tackles a game. 6.5
Kurt Mann: Has played six games at lock or hooker and was one of his side's best against Penrith. Form only so-so in other games and poor when injured early against the Eels. 6
Tyson Frizell: Has been inspirational in both attack and defence in the eight games he's played and has surely done enough to earn himself another contract. 8
Lachlan Fitzgibbon: An uninterrupted pre-season has rejuvenated Fitzy and his stats in nine games are impressive. Three tries, five line breaks and an average of 37 tackles a game. 7.5
Mat Croker: Has a touch of class and is a point of difference in the forwards. Needs more time on the field. 6.5
Jack Johns: Has had just two starts and two games off the bench so his opportunities have been limited but he's had some good moments including a try against Manly. 4.5
Brodie Jones: Has battled to make an impression in the limited time he has been given before injury. 4
Not rated: Adam Elliott, Tom Cant, Dylan Lucas, Ryan Rivett.
Versatile Adam Elliott's return from injury can't come quick enough for Knights coach Adam O'Brien given the side's hooking dramas.
Barring a setback at training, Elliott should return off the bench against the Titans on Sunday week and, after Kurt Mann's injury, seems certain to spend time deputising at dummy-half for Phoenix Crossland. Elliott played occasionally at hooker for Canberra.
O'Brien will also be hoping a cortisone injection and some time off the training paddock this week thanks to the bye will reinvigorate prop Daniel Saifiti, who has been carrying a shoulder injury.
Knights' 'Mr Consistency' Tyson Frizell has joined Lachie Miller in the lead in our player-of-the-year competition but centre Dane Gagai has been the big mover over the past fortnight.
Gagai picked up maximum points against the Cowboys and was again the Knights' best ahead of Frizell and Greg Marzhew in a disastrous loss to the Eels.
Rd 9: Knights v Eels
3 Dane Gagai 2 Tyson Frizell 1 Greg Marzhew.
Standings: 10 Lachie Miller, Tyson Frizell; 9 Dane Gagai; 5 Greg Marzhew; 3 Jackson Hastings, Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann; 2 Kalyn Ponga, Tyson Gamble, Phoenix Crossland.
