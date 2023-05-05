Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: How the Knights rate as crunch time nears

By Barry Toohey
May 6 2023 - 4:30am
Fullback Lachlan Miller has been one of Newcastle's best players since joining them in the pre-season from Cronulla. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
We're 10 rounds in and the Knights are precariously placed, having just three wins and a draw in the bank with plenty left to do to seriously challenge for an NRL finals berth. So who is flying and who needs to lift their game?

