Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football
Analysis

The Lowedown: Few positives for Jets fans in another season to forget

By David Lowe
May 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The carnival is over, unless some of the Jets players fly to Bali to join their NRL counterparts in the next couple of days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.