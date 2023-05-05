The Lowedown: Few positives for Jets fans in another season to forget

The carnival is over, unless some of the Jets players fly to Bali to join their NRL counterparts in the next couple of days.
There are a couple of semi-finals, or whatever their official title is, to conduct over the weekend, and I'd be majorly surprised if Adelaide didn't advance over Wellington, and mildly surprised if the Wanderers don't squeak past Sydney FC, although the first goal will be important to the outcome in this game.
But it's time for a brief summary/report card on the Jets season just past.
You can dress it up as much as you like, the team finished 10th of 12, narrowly above only a grossly disappointing Melbourne Victory, and a Macarthur side that looked like imploding after coach Dwight Yorke departed.
Statements regarding points tallies, and improvement, I tend to ignore in a season where Sydney and Melbourne were 20 and 30 points below their regular output, leaving other teams to fight for approximately 50 points previously unavailable.
In the last eight to 10 weeks, not one team from the bottom six could close a four- to five-point gap to Wellington, whose final-round victory over a despondent Macarthur gave them four points from their last seven games! If that doesn't scream one of the weakest - perhaps mediocre is a better word - leagues in the competition's history, I'm not sure what will.
For the record the Jets lost 13 of their 26 league matches and had five draws.
The Jets were disappointing, full stop.
There were any number of teams with similar stats, and as I have said before none of them deserved a chance to progress through semi-finals for staggering into sixth position, Wellington included.
Of that bunch Perth could probably hold their head highest given their circumstances.
The Jets were disappointing, full stop. Certainly they played attractively in patches, but given what happened around them, they really should have done better in terms of finishing position.
That can be annoyingly hard to stomach when the hubris of "being on the verge of something special" and "playing the best brand of football" keeps getting rammed down one's throat.
Comments about the implied shortcomings of other Jets teams and coaches, who struggled with lesser budgets and had only qualified for the finals once in the past 10 or 11 seasons, ring hollow when you finish in similar positions.
The Jets for me were a little too expansive, too ambitious with the roster they have, and threw away points in their quest to dominate matches. Early intense pressuring in some games resulted in tired second halves and poor decision-making.
For those thinking I'm looking to start the "punt Papas" campaign, think again.
A world-wide search for a new coach would almost certainly end with an internal appointment for financial reasons and change little.
If Papas were coaching Melbourne City this year, I'm pretty sure they would still be top of the league, playing on the front foot 90 per cent of the time because they have the talent, depth and resources to do it. The Jets at this stage do not.
If I asked you to sum up the difference between this season and last in two words, what would you say? I'd opt for Daniel Penha.
He was always going to be a big loss and it has affected others' output.
This year Angus Thurgate and Beka Mikeltadze are on the way out. Familiar story.
Finally, the Jets player of the year Daniel Ingham, who certainly has some good qualities, has statistics that read 933 completed passes at 82 per cent and 24 crosses as predominantly an attacking fullback in 23 games.
Am I missing something?
Perhaps the stats do provide a few answers after all?
