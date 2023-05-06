Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

NTEU Newcastle members vote to reject University of Newcastle offer

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated May 6 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NTEU Newcastle branch president Associate Professor Terry Summers. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
NTEU Newcastle branch president Associate Professor Terry Summers. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

University of Newcastle union members have voted to reject a revised bargaining offer from management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.