COACH Danny Priest was always confident that Cardiff had the ingredients to match it with the best in the AFL Hunter Central Coast premier competition.
Now the challenge for the Hawks is to maintain the standard.
Cardiff produced their most complete performance of the season to beat powerhouse Terrigal-Avoca 10.20 (80) to 9.7 (61) at Pasterfield Sporting Complex on Saturday.
In a big Pride Round for the Hawks, their women's side also topped the Panthers, winning 3.10 (28) to 3.1 (19).
Will Graetz kicked four majors, but it was the pressure across the park that pleased Priest most.
"Injuries and unavailabilities in the first few rounds put us well behind," Priest said. "We sort of knew where we were at, but had to find out for ourselves. It shows We can do it. We are up there with the best. We just have to try and maintain the standard. We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We have City next week, which will be another test."
The Hawks led 23-14 at quarter-time before conceding five goals in the second term to trail 45-41 at the main break.
However, they bounced back to be ahead 62-58 at three-quarter time and restricted the powerful Panthers to three behinds in the final term. The margin could have been greater had the Hawks' radar been better.
"We had 30 scoring opportunities and kicked 10-20," Priest said.
In other men's matches, Jackson Kolatchew kicked four to help steer Singleton to a resounding 18.17 (125) to 9.4 (58) win over the Entrance-Bateau Bay, premiers Killarney Vale were too strong for Nelson Bay 17.15 (117) to 5.7 (37) and Warners Bay accounted for Maitland 12.13 (85) to 7.3 (45).
In the women's, Josie Morley kicked a double on debut, including the match-sealer for the Hawks against Terrigal-Avoca, but it was the defence which earned most praise from assistant coach Jay Pitto.
"Josie is a high-end soccer talent," Pitto said. "She can transfer those skills pretty easily. She banged one in from 45 metres, when it was getting a bit nervy. Our back five were really solid. Nicola Walker at fullback got the players' player. Eva Bailey played at centrehalf back and was really solid. Eleanor Barnett won the Pride Round ball.
In other women's games, Warners Bay accounted for Lake Macquarie 4.14 (38) to 3.4 (22) and Killarney Vale beat Singleton 1.3 (9).
