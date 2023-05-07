UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry lost count of the times that Students had pushed the heavyweights in the Hunter Rugby Union to the limit only to find a way to lose.
On Saturday, the Students finally broke through, beating Hamilton 34-16 at Passmore Oval.
It was the first time the Students have beaten the Hawks since 2012.
And now Berry wants more scalps.
"We are always in games. In the past couple of years we have rarely been blown out by teams," Berry said.
"Last week, against Merewether (29-18 loss) we were on par or even better than Merewether. Their coach Tony Munro said as much. They just beat us at the ruck.
"Today we conceded a couple of penalties at the breakdown but we didn't turn over any ball.
"We matched them in the forwards and then we had some joy on the outside with our wingers. We scored some really nice tries.
"I have had enough of us going close. I have said it for a couple of years now, we just need a win against one of these powerhouse teams, and that will get us going.
"Hopefully we can turn more of the closer games into more wins."
After withstanding a "brutal" start from the Hawks, University clicked into gear.
They raced in four tries to lead 24-3 after 35 minutes, before Hamilton hit back on half-time for 24-10.
"At the break, I reminded them of last year when we were up by a similar score. We had to control the game; make them work out from their own end and take the points when they were on offer. Keep the scoreboard ticking over. They did that which was good to see."
Dane Sherratt managed the game well at fly-half for the Students, while Josh Meads, Cameron Fisher and Toa Havea were strong.
Premiers Merewether stretched their winning start to the campaign to four with a hard-fought 29-14 victory over Maitland at Townson Oval.
The Greens, led by bruise brothers Lachy Miller, Darcie Christie-Johnston and Kade Robinson, led 15-0 at half-time and them withstood a spirited fight back from the Blacks.
Fly-half Toby Wait, deputising for Sam Bright, stepped through some feeble defence to cross beside the posts in the 17th minute and open a 7-0 lead.
Sam Rouse burst on to a deft ball from Will Frost three minutes later. Wait missed the conversion but added a penalty for 15-0 at the break.
The visitors were their own worst enemy in the first half. Twice they entered the Greens 22m with penalties only to lose the lineout. Other times they spilt a pass with an overlap looming.
Whatever coach Luke Cunningham said at half-time worked. The Blacks lifted the tempo and their urgency and were rewarded.
Winger Mick Taylor ran an inside angle to cross in the 52 minute. Eight minutes later from a turnover, Taylor ran from the left touchline to chime in on the right, and then cut inside Rouse to go over. All of a sudden it was 15-14.
Just as momentum had swung, Merewether halfback Eli McCulloch caught the Blacks napping at a ruck. He got through the line and although pulled down, two rucks later, Rouse raced in for 22-14.
At the death, Merewether winger Austin Zander pounced when Pat Batey tried to herd a Wait kick over the dead-ball line.
"We made simple errors today, and you can't do that against these guys," Cunningham said.
"We know we can match it with them. The difference at the moment is that the opposition is playing for 80 minutes and we are playing for 60."
At Ernie Calland Field, Wanderers ran in six second-half tries to overpower Southern Beaches 48-14.
The home side was in the match at half-time, trailing 12-7 but faded.
Halfback Charles Fielder and fly-half Luke Simmons scored doubles for the Two Blues.
