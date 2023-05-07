Coach Tracey val Dal credited fitness for getting Souths across the line in a thrilling 42-41 win over Junction Stella in round two of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
In a sign that the top-four spots look much wider open than in recent seasons, Junction Stella pushed Lions all the way to the siren.
Souths led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 23-22 at half-time then 34-32 heading into a tight final quarter.
Junction had the chance to level at the death with a penalty pass or shot but could not convert under pressure.
But last year's fifth-placed side showed they were capable of causing some upsets this campaign with a solid effort against the back-to-back minor premiers.
"We were five down at one point in the third quarter," van Dal said.
"We just didn't have our connections happening with new combinations. We threw away too much ball and we didn't turn over as much ball as we normally do and, credit to Junction, they shot very well.
"They gave it to us. It's actually good from a team point of view to have to learn to win those games. I think that's where we fell short in the semis last year, in those close games.
"It was good to get ourselves out of a very big hole and learn how to win messy."
Premier league goal shooter Imogen McCulloch was restricted to playing only the first half and Souths were without centre Narelle Eather (leg injury), defender Nakita Jackson (illness) plus shooter Erin Asquith and midcourter Katja Jansen through unavailability.
Junction opened their season with a three-goal win against newcomers Waratah, who went down 46-28 to University of Newcastle on Saturday, and coach Tyeson Lalaga was thrilled with another strong performance in the second round.
"We used to go down by 40 against them so to go down by one is pretty amazing," Lalaga said.
"I think it was just fitness but it's been an amazing start and it's only up from here."
Junction were boosted by the inclusion of goal attack Rhiarna Thompson, who did not play in round one.
"Last week she wasn't there and we were missing her a lot," Lalaga said.
"It was the shooter to shooter connection. She's like the glue that sticks everyone together down there.
"We've got another tough game next [against University], but if we go on an upwards climb from this week I think we could do some damage."
University of Newcastle led at every break to post their first win of the season after going down by one goal to West Leagues Balance in a round-one grand final rematch.
University coach Traci Baber called on her opens squad with shooter Sabina Gomboso unavailable and Millie Tonkin, Sophie Hickling plus Claudia Rodwell out injured.
"It was a really tough game," Baber said.
"We probably started a bit scratchy then built through the game. I had four opens sitting on the bench and they all got on the court and did well."
Nova Thunder beat BNC Whanau 45-31 while West Leagues Balance defeated Kotara South 51-25.
Round 2 results:
Souths Lions beat Junction Stella 42-41. Q1: Souths led 15-12; Q2: Souths led 23-22; Q3: Souths led 34-32.
University of Newcastle defeated Waratah Cats 46-28. Q1: University led 13-7; Q2: University led 19-13; Q3: University led 34-21.
Nova Thunder defeated BNC Whanau 45-31. Q1: Nova led 12-8; Q2: Nova led 18-16; Q3: Nova led 34-23.
West Leagues Balance beat Kotara South 51-25. Q1: West led 11-5; Q2: West led 24-10; Q3: West led 39-18.
Points: West 7, Souths 7, University 5, Kotara South 5, Nova 5, Junction 5, Waratah 3, BNC 3.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
