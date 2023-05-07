Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees looks to US for Flag Of Honour after second bleeding attack

May 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Sam Clipperton riding Kris Lees-trained Flag Of Honour, left, to victory in the last at Gosford on Saturday. Picture by Jeremy Ng,Getty Images
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees and owners Ron and Judy Wanless will explore the option to race Flag Of Honour in America after he bled for a second time, following an impressive comeback win at Gosford on Saturday.

