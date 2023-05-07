Zipping Orlando swoops late to steal The 715 at The Gardens

Western Sydney trainer Minnie Finn believes Zipping Orlando still has "it all ahead of him" after a nail-biting finish to nab the richest staying race in greyhound racing, the $500,000 first prize The 715, at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Zipping Orlando, a $2.25 favourite, was slow away in the 715m test but quickly found the rail to improve to third spot passing the winning post the first time.
Dennis Barnes-trained Nangar Rocket, which started from box five, sprinted several lengths clear down the back straight as Zipping Orlando moved past On The Off to second place.
The top elect ate into the lead approaching the final bend before surging late to send the result to the judges.
Nangar Rocket and Zipping Orlando recorded the same time, 41.67 seconds, but the photo went to the outside dog by just 0.03 of a length after an agonising four-minute wait.
Finn, who handled the dog on the night and trains with husband John at Cranebrook, was celebrating the victory before the result was confirmed.
"I was banging down the back when I could see him coming," Minnie told thedogs.com.au.
"And I thought, the five stopped last week, and I know how strong he [Zipping Orlando] has got. I was riding very hard."
The Jack Smith-trained Palawa King was also powering home late, finishing three-quarters of a length away from the winner in third. Smith trained last year's inaugural The 715 winner Miss Ezmae.
This year's victory was another major title for heavyweight owner-breeders Martin and Fiona Hallinan. It was Zipping Orlando's 15th win in 27 starts and took his earnings to almost $700,000.
"For the Hallinan family, they bred the mother [Zipping Dharma], bred the father [Zipping Garth], that's a big achievement and they just keep producing the good dogs," Minnie said.
"Marty and John said that he was going to be a great stayer after start five, and look where it's at now.
"I had my doubts because I thought he was too brilliant early. But John said don't worry, and Marty said he's going to be a good stayer. And he's only a baby. He's got it all ahead of him."
Barnes had a consolation win when Nangar Nellie took out the maiden series final.
While there were no local dogs in The 715, Hunter trainers had plenty of success in the support races.
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson had wins with Brandy Brockie and Minmi Express. Geoff Grimwood (Martins Creek) took out the first with Kid Larry, Michelle Johnson (Aberdeen) the second with Winlock Way Out, James Porter (Greta) claimed the masters event with Flashing Oscar, while Dale Wright (Williamtown) was victorious with Hit Top Gear.
Davidson was thrilled to get a double on The Gardens' biggest night.
"It's amazing, just the big crowd here, it's your local track," Davidson said. "Last year I missed out, I was up at Grafton in the semis up there, so it's great to see. It's a good track, good people up here in Newcastle."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.