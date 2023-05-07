The Hunter's premier agricultural event returned this year with an emphasis on family and entertainment, teaching kids where their food comes from.
Tocal Field Days, which ran from Friday May 5 to Sunday May 7 this year, has been a hub for local industry across its 31-year span.
Housed at Tocal Agricultural College, the event lets the region's farmers and first-time gardeners meet for a weekend of action. Music and cooking demonstrations were added to the program this year in a bid to draw more patrons from non-farming backgrounds. Manager Charise Foulstone said this move was crucial in spreading farming knowledge throughout the Hunter.
"Our catchphrase for the year is agriculture is for everyone, because it is," Ms Foulstone said.
Now in her second year managing, Ms Foulstone wanted children from residential areas to understand more about farming, including milking cows and growing crops.
"Events like this are so important," she said. "We made an effort to target that demographic."
This year's event boasted 347 stalls, up from 290 last year. Country singer Amber Lawrence, celebrity chef Anna Ployviou and a petting zoo were all part of the mix. Piglet runs, poddy calves. and pedal tractors, along with rainbow chickens, delighted the crowds.
Adults enjoyed a wine tent with pouring from providores like Hunter-based Moorebank Vineyard and Briar Ridge Vineyard.
Ms Foulstone believed the increased entertainment and a weekend of great weather were key drawcards for new visitors.
"We got nearly 6000 people on Friday and we got over 9000 on Saturday," she said.
The increased patronage did not end with young families. Storeholder James Ramm is managing director of Farmers Warehouse, which provides equipment for agricultural workers. Mr Ramm hadn't had time to check the takings yet but said this year's field day had seen a larger number of sales for the company than any year prior.
"The weather has brought out the crowds for us," he said. "We have plenty of stock on site and sales are up with the extra numbers coming through the gate."
This year's program was boosted by a $170,000 NSW government grant which aims to support the social and economic recovery and prosperity of regional NSW.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
