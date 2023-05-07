Newcastle Falcons left ruing one that got away

NEWCASTLE Falcons maintained their place among the high-flyers with a comfortable 85-48 victory over Inner West Bulls in the NBL1 East women's game at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
Registering a third straight win since their shock loss to Maitland last month, the Falcons improved their record to 7-1 to maintain third spot on the ladder behind second-placed Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (7-1) and leaders Manly (10-1).
The triumph helped ease some of the pain of the Falcons men's team's 80-78 overtime loss to the Bulls earlier in the night, after Newcastle had led by as many as 27 points in the second quarter, but the women ensured the club had something to celebrate on Reunion Night.
The Falcons led 22-20 after a see-sawing first quarter of the women's match but took control in the second period when they turned the screws defensively to build a 41-29 lead by the long break.
Newcastle went on with the job in the second half, out-scoring the Bulls 44-19 to give coach Martin McLean the luxury of giving his younger bench players some valuable court time in the final minutes.
"That was another great step forward for us, and it builds on last week's win over Sydney," McLean said.
"The girls are really starting to come together and that was most evident on the defensive end, where we really played for each other.
"Everyone contributed, we had people in foul trouble again but others stepped up, so I couldn't be happier with that performance.
"There's always areas to improve on but overall, we executed really well at both ends of the floor and everyone contributed to a satisfying team win. That's enjoyable at any time through the season but especially on Reunion Night."
Nicole Munger knocked down four three-pointers in her team-high tally of 22 points, to go with 17 rebounds, two steals and an assist, and was one of five Falcons to score in double figures.
Mykea Gray hustled hard for 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals, Emily Foy chipped in with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists, Abi Curtin provided 10 points and five boards, and Sophie Kleeman turned back the clock with three triples in her contribution of 13 points, three assists and two steals off the bench.
Former Opals guard Leilani Mitchell led all scorers with 26 points for the Bulls, adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Mikaela Dombkins amassed 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist against her former club.
In the men's game, the Falcons (4-4) were left scratching their heads after squandering a 27-point lead in their 80-78 overtime loss to the ladder-leading Bulls (10-1).
Newcastle raced to a 25-10 lead by quarter-time then extended that to 37-10 four minutes into the second period, scoring at will and shutting down almost everything the Bulls threw at them.
The Falcons still looked comfortable leading 41-22 at half-time, and by as many as 48-28 four minutes into the third term, but the Bulls finished the quarter on a 19-4 run to only trail 52-47 heading into the final period.
The visitors continued their surge in the fourth quarter as the Falcons got the staggers, hit the front 57-56 with 6min 22sec left, then pushed their lead to 67-62 with less than three minutes to go.
The Bulls looked to have the game in their keeping, leading 69-65 with 15 seconds left, but an Anthony Gaines basket then a goal-tending call for Myles Cherry tied the scores at 69-69 at the end of regulation time.
Newcastle regained the ascendancy in overtime, taking a 75-69 lead courtesy of back-to-back Ryan Beisty three-pointers, but they could not hold their nerve when it mattered.
The game looked like heading to a second period of overtime when the scores were locked at 78-78 in the final seconds but Gaines was called for a shooting foul on Inner West's Alexander Higgins-Titsha with 0.1 seconds left, and Higgins-Titsha hit the first two of three free throws to seal the win.
"To say we're frustrated, to say we're disappointed, they would be massive under-statements, because that's a win we gave away," Falcons coach Peter Astley said.
"We're the best team in the competition for the first two quarters, then we just become passive offensively, we play tentative, and no-one looked to score.
"All the things we did well for the first two quarters, we just stopped doing that after half-time.
"Then we get it to overtime and Ryan Beisty comes out and goes bang, bang, hits two threes, and he doesn't touch the ball again, so we need to look at why we went away from what worked for us."
Beisty led the Falcon with 23 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and two steals, Gaines scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half but did not score again until the final seconds of regulation time then again to give the Falcons a 77-73 lead midway through overtime.
Adding 12 rebounds to his scoring tally, it was Gaines's best performance in Newcastle colours but he was frustrated about the final-second foul call against him in overtime.
Cherry posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Matur Maluach had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Falcons are on the road next Saturday, taking on Central Coast Crusaders at Terrigal, then return home to host Albury-Wodonga Bandits on Sunday, May 21.
