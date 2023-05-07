Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Falcons left ruing one that got away

By Brett Keeble
Updated May 7 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Beisty on the attack for the Falcons against Inner West Bulls. Newcastle's men's team lost, despite at one point leading by 27 points, while the women won their third consecutive game. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ryan Beisty on the attack for the Falcons against Inner West Bulls. Newcastle's men's team lost, despite at one point leading by 27 points, while the women won their third consecutive game. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Falcons maintained their place among the high-flyers with a comfortable 85-48 victory over Inner West Bulls in the NBL1 East women's game at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.