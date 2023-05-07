Clayton Harmey times his run for Hunter series with heat winners

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey reckons a two-week wait for the group 1 Hunter Region Championship final (2030m) will suit Saint Crusader and My Ultimate Skeeta after their heat wins on Friday night at Newcastle.
Harmey, who won the inaugural Hunter title with Kanye Crusader in 2020, had only two runners across the three heats. The $100,000 final, featuring the top four from each of Friday's qualifiers, is on May 19. In previous years, two rounds of heats were held over a fortnight.
"I've been planning it for a while and got serious again a couple of weeks ago with them and got the results I wanted," Harmey said. "Both of them will like the fortnight off because I've been quite hard on them, travelling to Menangle and getting them off the speed. My Ultimate Skeeta had a hard week. He raced the Monday, backed up on the Saturday and raced again Friday."
My Ultimate Skeeta worked forward in the middle stages to lead heat two before holding on by two metres from Docta Feelgood (trainer Vic Frost). Ideal in Dreams (Adam Ruggari) and Metallica Man (Tom Ison) were next to also qualify.
Saint Crusader came from well back to cruise to a five-metre win in heat three, ahead of Nifty Studleigh (Brad Elder), Grosestar (Mark Callaghan) and Betterthanfederer (Roy Roots jnr).
Man From Braavos (Mel Elder) won heat one from Paratrouper (Jamie Donovan), Jasper Styles (Geoff Harding) and Pelican Fly (Ruggari).
Joe Taaffe was suspended 28 days for his drive of Man From Braavos, which caused interference when cutting across early to gain the lead.
Ruggari-trained favourite The Cid broke and galloped back through the field after the incident, eventually finishing eighth.
The Peter Payne-trained, Grace Panella-driven Avaiden was third across the line but disqualified after the early contact forced him to race inside the pegs for a period down the back straight.
Harmey, though, had no trouble with his duo and he was now hoping for decent draws in the decider.
"Obviously the barrier draw is all important, but My Ultimate Skeeta is the probably the one who needs the draw more because since I've had him, he seems very dominant in front," Harmey said.
"Not many have run past him at Newcastle.
"But I'm not really concerned, as long as mine can get there fit and healthy, they will be all right."
Cam Hart drove My Ultimate Skeeta to victory, while Panella was aboard Saint Crusader.
Panella also won with Harmey-trained Johnson Step and Denis Maricic's Brexitt on the night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
