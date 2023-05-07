Newcastle plants King's first tree as new Mayfield playground unveiled

NEWCASTLE'S lord mayor planted at tree at Mayfield on Sunday to mark the coronation of Charles III, simultaneously opening a new children's playground on Avon Street as part of the council's annual playground works program.
The playground is one of five on the city's books, with $750,000 allocated to improve local recreational equipment this year.
The opening was attended by a handful of Mayfield families who helped cut the ribbon on the recently-completed works.
It seems only fitting to plant a new tree today in honour of the coronation of King Charles III- Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes
The Australian red cedar, meanwhile, complements an avenue of natives the council had planted at Maryland for the late Queen Elizabeth's jubilee late last year, and is expected to grow into a large feature tree to shade the new play equipment. Cr Nuatali Nelmes said the council had sought to bolster the city's urban canopy in tribute to the new king.
"It seems only fitting to plant a new tree today in honour of the coronation of King Charles III who, like his mother, is well known for his interest in the environment and conservation," she said.
Deputy mayor Declan Clausen was also at the Sunday morning engagement, which followed similar playground unveilings in several other suburbs.
