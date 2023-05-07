Newcastle Herald
Newcastle plants King's first tree as new Mayfield playground unveiled

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:47am, first published May 7 2023 - 5:30pm
Mayfield youngsters help cut the ribbon on a new playground unveiled on Sunday at Avon Street where the city also planted a native tree to mark the royal coronation.
NEWCASTLE'S lord mayor planted at tree at Mayfield on Sunday to mark the coronation of Charles III, simultaneously opening a new children's playground on Avon Street as part of the council's annual playground works program.

