Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

King Charles III coronation: The Newcastle faces in the London crowd at the royal crowning

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:45am, first published May 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter royalist Jan Hugo in her museum home where she has collected thousands of pieces of royal memorabilia. Picture by Simone De Peak
Hunter royalist Jan Hugo in her museum home where she has collected thousands of pieces of royal memorabilia. Picture by Simone De Peak

Jan Hugo had been on the plane for 30 hours before landing in London with an empty suitcase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.