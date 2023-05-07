Newcastle Herald
Scone Horse Festival 2023 draws record crowd as post-COVID event gets back to business

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:38am, first published May 7 2023 - 6:30pm
Organisers for the Scone Horse Festival say record numbers have turned out this year. The festival wraps up with the Scone Cup on Friday. Picture by Mandy Kennedy
Organisers for the Scone Horse Festival say record numbers have turned out this year. The festival wraps up with the Scone Cup on Friday. Picture by Mandy Kennedy

Kelly Street at Scone was a wash of colour and action on a bright and clear day at the weekend as the annual Scone Horse Festival put on its drawcard equine parade.

