Kookaburra Ky Willott scores in homecoming victory for Norths

Ky Willott scored from a penalty corner as the Kookaburras talent helped hometown club Norths to a 5-1 win over Tigers on Sunday.
Willott, making a one-off appearance before returning to training in Perth with the Kookaburras, was the star attraction at Newcastle International Hockey Centre in round six of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
He scored for 4-0 in the 20th minute. Josh Bruton bagged a double for the unbeaten leaders.
"It was just good to have [Ky] around the centre," Norths coach and Ky's father Dave Willott said.
"There were a few people here watching because they knew he was playing and it was good for him to catch up with a few of the crew again, and a few of the Tigers boys he grew up playing with, so that was really cool."
In the earlier match, Souths defeated Wests 4-2. The Maitland-Gosford game was deferred.
In the women's premier league on Saturday, Oxfords beat Norah Head 3-2, Uni and Souths drew 1-1 and Regals defeated Gosford 4-3.
Uni wore black armbands and held a minute's silence in memory of former player Sophie Littlejohns, who died last week at age 22.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
