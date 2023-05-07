Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kookaburra Ky Willott scores in homecoming victory for Norths

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 7 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kookaburras representative Ky Willott on the attack for Norths during the 5-1 victory on Sunday over Tigers in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll
Kookaburras representative Ky Willott on the attack for Norths during the 5-1 victory on Sunday over Tigers in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

Ky Willott scored from a penalty corner as the Kookaburras talent helped hometown club Norths to a 5-1 win over Tigers on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.