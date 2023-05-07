If you came from some out-of-town backwater - let's not name any names (*cough* Wollongong) - there's probably a few golden gags that fly over your head in the new Steel City Beer ad, starring - among a cast of Newcastle royalty - a New Lambton sparky called Aiden Kelaher.
The scene opens with Matty Johns parked up at the Bellbird Hotel at Wollombi.
As the first frothy comes over the bar, the camera pans to big brother Joey mid-retelling the final moments of that grand final with trademark showman's style.
"You know, you talk about that grand final a lot," cornered co-star Kalyn Ponga says.
"Well if you played in one, you might too," retorts the GOAT.
Kelaher, who might now be Newcastle's most famous tradie, scored an on-screen debut after his mate and ad creative Callan McKean asked if he could stand in for a little project he'd been working on.
"It was funny and there were some sledges thrown around," Kelaher said, "But you know, off-camera, Joey was still barking orders at Kalyn about what to do in the next Knights game, giving him tips and telling him when to receive the ball from [halves partner] Jackson Hastings.
"Another fella was elbowing me in the ribs and we're both thinking 'if people could see this'."
As far as coaching insights, Kelaher gave little away. "I don't know how that will work for the Knights, but I reckon we'll bounce back, anyways," he said.
The self-confessed Knights tragic said McKean had called up asking a favour, but any chance to have lunch with the Johns brothers - not to mention the star-studded cast of Newcastle heavyweights - was too good to pass up.
"They had a smoke machine and the full works," he laughs, "They got a sound guy and a couple of fellas up from Sydney. We were really treated like the rock stars that we are."
We were really treated like the rock stars that we are.- Aiden Kelaher
Kelaher appears in the ad, wearing the standard-issue work gear to deliver the cracker "Steel City? Isn't that Wollongong?" to a far from best-pleased line-up of Newcastle surfing royalty.
That prestigious crew includes surfers Craig Anderson and Matt Hoy alongside bodyboarding legend Garth McGregor.
"Garth is a bit of a heavyweight," a slight star-struck Kelaher said, "A really, really, really good bodyboarder. Around town, he was a bit of a heavy and when the Harbour was pumping, he could basically rule the line-up."
Needless to say, Kelaher is struggling to get out the door now, and the blokes on site aren't letting him live down his new celebrity status. "It's sledging left, right and centre," he says, "I kept it a secret from everyone bar one fella I know and a couple of family members, so when it came out it was a bit of a surprise for everyone."
"It's good for Newy, you know - and shooting it up in the Valley as well, which was so good," he said.
"Joey was staying close by for the night at his parents' joint, and making all the jokes to the Sydneysiders who were there shooting the ad.
"But they were such nice fellas (on set). We rocked up for the day and then once a couple of beers started flowing, you thought might as well have an 11am schooner and go from there."
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.