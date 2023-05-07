Newcastle Herald
Jarryd Hayne to face sentencing hearing in Sydney District Court for raping woman in Hunter in 2018

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
Jarryd Hayne outside Newcastle courthouse in 2020. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
JARRYD Hayne will move a step closer to learning his fate for raping a woman in the Hunter Region on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

