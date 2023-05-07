JARRYD Hayne will move a step closer to learning his fate for raping a woman in the Hunter Region on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.
The fallen rugby league star will face a sentencing hearing in Sydney District Court on May 8 after a jury in April found him guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
The 35-year-old's bail was initially continued after the verdict - which came at the culmination of a two-week trial - but the DPP appealed the decision in the Supreme Court and Hayne found himself back behind bars in mid April.
The sentencing hearing on May 8 is expected to include submissions from both the Crown and defence as to what they say the judge should take into consideration when sentencing Hayne.
It is expected that his sentence will be handed down at a later date.
The woman Hayne assaulted cannot be identified.
The court heard during the trial that the former Parramatta Eels and NSW Blues player went to the woman's home on the night of September 30, 2018, after a bucks weekend in Newcastle.
He left a taxi waiting outside the woman's house while he sang to her, played songs on her laptop, and orally and digitally raped her. The ordeal left the woman bleeding.
Hayne continued his journey home to Sydney in the taxi.
The trial that began in March was the third since he was charged. The first jury was unable to reach a verdict and his conviction in the second was overturned in the Court of Criminal Appeal.
