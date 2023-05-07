What made this property special? From the moment people walked in, they were amazed by the view. This is one of the biggest blocks in Floraville and probably one of the biggest to come on the market in the suburb in a number of years. With that view, position-wise, it would have to be the best block on the street because you have panoramic views of the whole of the coastline. All of the houses on that street get more of a narrower field of view, whereas this one actually has that panorama. In the pool area, the owners made the windows in the pool house extra high so that even from the half level up inside the house you could still see the ocean through them. There were so many factors that the owners took care of to make sure it was that perfect finished product.