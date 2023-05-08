Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 9 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 9 2023 - 4:30am
Coronation loyalty pledge was a backwards step for Australia's PM
IT was an historic moment when Labor and the prime minister stopped their fawning to the outdated British monarchy. I found it embarrassing for Albanese to embrace the new loyalty pledge to the UK monarchy. Mr Albanese doesn't speak for me, and I'm sure many Australians are puzzled by this.

