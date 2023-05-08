Coronation loyalty pledge was a backwards step for Australia's PM

Charles will not give up his crown, and will not divest himself of his unearned wealth and estates. More particularly, Charles is unlikely to give up his kingship of Australia. He may well be a victim of his circumstances. As a tractable young prince, he was seemingly forced into marriage with Diana, a woman he barely knew. Before Diana's untimely death, Charles carried on an adulterous relationship with his future queen, Camilla, the true love of his life. While royalists might say this proves his humanity, staunch Anglicans may equally say as titular head of the Anglican Church, sworn to fidelity, Charles cannot be king.