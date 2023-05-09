Iron Maidens (USA) - Cambridge Hotel
Music People ft. Alex The Astronaut, Tate Sheridan, Alice Night - Q Space
Brad Cox Listening Party - Hamilton Station Hotel
Route Promenade, Spat Out, Dead Mall, VRMN - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sammy J - Civic Theatre
Sarah Yagki, Statik, Bixie - Hamilton Station Hotel
Luca Brasi, with Eaglemont, OK Hotel - Cambridge Hotel
Ross Wilson, with Piper Butcher - Lizotte's
Dead Beat Dad Bod - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Chocolate Starfish present Bat Out Of Hell - Newcastle City Hall
Vilify, ALTVS, Alienist, Vex - Hamilton Station Hotel
Rolling Thunder Vietnam - Civic Theatre
The Look: Roxette tribute show - Quikz In The Hunter
Kisschasy, with Towns, Bec Stevens - Cambridge Hotel
Herd Immunity, Locust, Rock Revolution (all ages) - Adamstown Uniting Church
Alpine White, with The Bloods, Save The Humans - Cambridge Hotel
Billy Otto, with Beauden James, Sunbiirds - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Raising Ravens, Sand Viper, LauraPanic - Hamilton Station Hotel
Thelma (UK), with Ricky Nord, Sasha Milani - Newcastle Hotel
Meat Loaf: Bat Out Of Hell tribute show - Lizotte's
The Chris Cornell Concept - Wickham Park Hotel
Bloom sings The Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt Songbook - Civic Playhouse
Buddy Dingo, with Kingsley James, Julia Johnson - Grand Junction Hotel
Urzila Carlson (NZ) - Civic Theatre
Such Big Water, House Of Refuge, Urn - Hamilton Station Hotel
Night Fever Bee Gees Revival - Lizotte's
