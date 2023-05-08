It was a weekend without Newcastle's flagship sporting teams in action but there was still plenty of talking points coming out of Knights and Jets camps.
One player sticking around is Jets men's player of the year Dane Ingham, who has inked a new two-year deal as Newcastle target a return to finals.
Meanwhile, the Knights sat out the NRL's Magic Round with the bye but there was still plenty of talk over the weekend as to whether Newcastle captain and Queensland incumbent fullback Kalyn Ponga would hold his position for State of Origin.
It was the first time Hunter had ever beaten the Rats and was the Wildfires' biggest winning margin since returning to the Sydney competition in 2020.
The win ensured the Wildfires stay on top of the table as they look to host Northern Suburbs at No.2 Sportsground next Saturday.
In a two-point thriller, Hunter took plenty of confidence out of the performance as they eye Warringah in round four.
University produced a big effort in Hunter Rugby Union on Saturday, beating Hamilton 34-16 at Passmore Oval. It was the first time the Students have beaten the Hawks since 2012.
Maitland ended Newcastle Olympic's unbeaten run, Broadmeadow seized the outright lead and Jets captain Cassidy Davis had instant impact for New Lambton during an intriguing round of NPL Women's Northern NSW on Sunday.
In her first appearance for New Lambton, Davis produced two long-range goals to breathe life into the sixth-placed Eagles' top-four aspirations in a 3-0 win over third-placed Charlestown.
In a sign that the top-four spots look much wider open than in recent seasons, Junction Stella pushed Lions all the way to the siren.
"They gave it to us," a somewhat relieved Souths coach Tracey van Dal said.
"It's actually good from a team point of view to have to learn to win those games. I think that's where we fell short in the semis last year, in those close games.
"It was good to get ourselves out of a very big hole and learn how to win messy."
West Leagues Balance, University of Newcastle and Nova Thunder also took wins.
On Sunday, Newcastle led 3-1 at the first break then were up 8-2 heading into the final period with the goals shared around.
The Northstars are in Perth next Saturday before hosting the Rhinos again on May 20.
In a one-off appearance before returning to Kookaburras commitments, Ky Willott was the star attraction at Newcastle International Hockey Centre in round six of the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday.
In a big Pride Round for the Hawks, their women's side also topped the Panthers, winning 3.10 (28) to 3.1 (19).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
