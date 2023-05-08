THE Newcastle Jets break for the off-season on Wednesday, but Mark Natta won't be joining them in putting his feet up - and his motivation couldn't be higher.
Natta and fellow defender Thomas Aquilina will continue training in the hope of being named in the Olyroos squad to compete in the prestigious Maurice Revello Tournament in France early next month.
The international event, which features a dozen under-23 national teams from across the globe, is in its 49th year.
However, it is the first time Australia has been involved.
A squad will be named next week and assemble in Italy on May 28 for a six-day training camp leading into the tournament in France.
Australia have been drawn in Pool B alongside Qatar, Mexico and Togo.
France head Pool A alongside Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Costa Rica.
Pool C is made up of Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Japan and Panama.
"The Olyroos have a tournament in June that, hopefully, I will be a part of," Natta said after collecting the Jets Rising Star award. "There will be no off-season for me yet. I still have to train and keep fit."
Natta, Aquilina and Lucas Mauragis, who is returning to the Jets after a loan stint at Wellington, were part of an Olyroos squad that attended a camp in Gavirate in March.
"It is a different experience, different coach, different players," Natta said when asked what he gained from the Olyroos camp. "To experience how different players, who are obviously very talented, see the game and play the game. That is something you can bring back to club level."
The Maurice Revello Tournament is the start of a big program for the Olyroos, that hopefully culminates with a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Natta is coming off a strong finish to the A-League season. A centre-back by trade, he played the final three games at fullback and was outstanding.
"At the start of the year, I definitely didn't expect to be playing left back," the 20-year-old said. "To be able to play multiple positions can only help. It can't be a detriment."
Natta shifted to the left after Dane Ingham was pushed forward into an attacking role.
Mauragis, a left sided wingback or winger, will be on deck next season and the Jets have been linked to Western Sydney left back Daniel Wilmering.
Natta played the opening 10 games in the heart of the defence before his run was stalled by concussion and then a calf issue.
""I had a couple of injuries and it is hard to get back into a team when players in your position are playing well," he said. "You can't disrupt the momentum. We went six games unbeaten. It is hard to walk back into a team when you are winning. You just have to work hard at training and when your chance comes, take it.
"Wherever the boss sees me is where I will play. I'm sure he will speak to me about it in the off-season and I can work on different aspects of my game to be more specific for a certain position."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
