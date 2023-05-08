Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Defender Mark Natta puts head down as Jets players put feet up

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets defender Mark Natta (centre) hopes to be named in the Olyroos squad for a tournament in France next month. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets defender Mark Natta (centre) hopes to be named in the Olyroos squad for a tournament in France next month. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Jets break for the off-season on Wednesday, but Mark Natta won't be joining them in putting his feet up - and his motivation couldn't be higher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.