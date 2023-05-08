A partnership between Transgrid and the University of Newcastle will create opportunities for students to work on Hunter energy projects.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Monday 8 May, is the first step in developing cadetships, scholarships, research and employment opportunities for electrical engineering students.
Transgrid's executive general manager Craig Stallan said skilled workers would be a critical part of delivering clean energy projects across the next decade.
"We are building the transmission super-highway with nation-critical infrastructure needed to achieve a clean, green energy future and these major projects require a skilled workforce," Mr Stallan said.
"For decades the Hunter has been at the heart of our energy industry and this partnership will build upon that rich history by supporting the education, training and career development of the skilled energy workforce of tomorrow."
The MoU includes upskilling of people from the mining and power generations industries who will transition to the transmission industry.
Career pathways at Transgrid's new Transmission Testing and Commissioning Lab will also be developed, along with local training opportunities.
University of Newcastle vice chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky, said the MoU enhanced graduate employability.
"Data from the Australian Skills Commission report in 2021 found 75% of employers look for experience before considering an applicant, while 40% of roles are given to someone known to the employer.
"We see gaining workplace experience as critical to creating highly skilled graduates with strong industry connections," Professor Zelinsky said.
He said partnering with companies like Transgrid created "real-world experience" for students.
Transgrid's acting general manager of infrastructure delivery, Michael Dunkley, encouraged students to get involved after he began as a graduate engineer 13 years ago.
The announcement comes as a Transmission Testing and Commissioning Lab opens in Newcastle, designed to improve project delivery for renewable operations.
"The new facility will be critical for testing and commissioning of equipment for the Waratah Super Battery's System Integrity Protection Scheme," Mr Stallan said.
The protection equipment will be installed at 20 substations around NSW and will help trigger the super battery when needed. AT other times, it will dial down energy on the grid to balance supply.
Transgrid has an existing 13,000km high-voltage network across the country.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
