Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University of Newcastle students to be trained by Transgrid as renewable energy efforts ramp up

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A partnership between Transgrid and the University of Newcastle will create opportunities for students to work on Hunter energy projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.