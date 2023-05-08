Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Federal budget: Widowed father of five welcomes change to single parent age rules

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Johnstone with his children, Olivia, Keziah, Kane, Lucy and Imogen. Picture supplied
Stuart Johnstone with his children, Olivia, Keziah, Kane, Lucy and Imogen. Picture supplied

A widowed father of five who lost access to single parent welfare assistance last year when his youngest child turned eight has welcomed plans to increase the age cut-off for the payment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.