Lyle Chandler's Banju homing in on Scone Cup target

Trainer Lyle Chandler says everything is on track for Banju to produce his best at home in the Scone Cup (1600m) on Friday.
Banju has been a revelation for the South African trainer, who has called Scone home for three years. The six-year-old has won five times in town and claimed the $200,000 Tamworth Cup first-up last start.
That win on April 21 punched his ticket for November's $2 million Big Dance, but the Scone Cup - another qualifier - remains high on the wish-list of Banju's connections.
He was among 40 nominations on Monday for the $200,000 listed event.
"Fifty per cent of the ownership are from Scone, he was bred and is trained here, so it would mean a lot to scoop the hometown cup," Chandler said.
"He's done really well since Tamworth, really well.
"Looking at the noms, we're probably second topweight behind Gem Song, so I'm hoping he stays in there so we can stay under 60 kilos.
"When you get to 60, it's seems a real physiological anchor. It's hard for horses to win at those weights and some of the big stables have got some untried imports that could be dangerous, but I'm very happy with him.
"We'll have to carry a bit of weight but the horse is on an upward trend. He hasn't left an oat. It's three weeks between runs and he had a couple of serious hit outs last week and he'll have his final piece of work tomorrow."
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock, who leads the NSW premiership, is booked to ride Banju.
Chandler also has Mazita set to run in a maiden on Friday's program and Daksha in the Highway Handicap on Saturday's city standalone card, which features black-type races the Dark Jewel Classic and the Luskin Star, Ortensia, Denise's Joy and Woodlands stakes.
"Mazita in the 1300m country maiden on Friday, he was far from disgraced when third in a photo finish at Muswellbrook," Chandler said.
"He was very green and looks like a horse that will keep improving.
"And Daksha, he ran a nice third at Newcastle in a benchmark 64, so he looks competitive for the mile class 3 Highway on Saturday, so fingers crossed we can shine on our home track."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.