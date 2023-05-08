Newcastle Herald
Solving the mystery of countless dead sea birds suddenly appearing on beaches in the Hunter and Great Lakes

Updated May 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:32pm
It's called a "wreck". That is the name given to the mass-perishing of sea birds along the east coast, when flocks of shearwaters, exhausted from the staggering 15,000 kilometre annual migration from the North Pacific, plummet down on the beaches of the Hunter, Central Coast and Great Lakes.

