Belmont Swansea ready for test of depth in Australia Cup

Belmont Swansea's depth will be tested when they try to kick-start their season against fellow second-tier club Singleton in the Australia Cup at Blacksmiths Oval on Tuesday (7.30pm).
The match is the first in the Northern NSW round five preliminaries, which decide the final eight to compete next month for the region's two spots in the 32-team national draw of the knockout.
Belswans have been one of the top Northern League One sides in recent years but sit seventh on 11 points from 10 games this season. Singleton (16 points) are second.
Belswans coach Scott Harvey said keeper Daniel Bryant was in doubt, while Nathan Bevan and captain Corey Wilson are out of Tuesday's clash.
"That's 200 games of experience gone, but it's a good opportunity for the players who predominantly played reserve grade last year, and that team went through undefeated," Harvey said.
"It gives them an opportunity to cement their place."
Harvey stepped up to replace Josh Rufo early this season and Belswans defeated Singleton 4-0 in his first game in charge. However, they have had mixed results since in the league.
In the cup, though, they defeated Northern League One leaders Toronto Awaba 1-0 to set up the clash with Singleton.
Harvey said the club's cup goal each year was to make round six and they were looking forward to Tuesday's chance.
"It gives us, and them, a good opportunity to progress through to the last eight," he said of the draw.
"We have had some personnel changes this year, which has tested our squad depth.
"We've had injuries, unavailability and we are struggling to put goals in the back of the net, and we're having trouble at the other end not giving charity.
"We just seem to find a way to implode at times and give away silly goals, but with a three-round format, there's plenty of games to catch up and there's funky results every week. We're only a win outside the top four."
The cup continues on Wednesday with Maitland against fellow NPL side Adamstown at Cooks Square Park (6.45pm).
Zone League side Kotara South host NPL champions Lambton Jaffas next Tuesday. The remaining games are all-NPL matches. Weston travel to Broadmeadow and Edgeworth are likely to host Charlestown next Wednesday. Olympic welcome Valentine on May 30.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
