JYE Pickin has learnt not to take anything for granted when playing at St Michael's Golf Course - especially when the wind is up.
It can be brutal.
"The biggest thing is that you have to stay so present," Pickin said. "Treat it one shot at a time. You know it is going to be challenging. You know you are going to hit some good shots and some average ones as well."
That will be the message Pickin delivers to the NSW team for the start of the National Interstate Series at the coastal layout in Sydney on Tuesday.
Icy-cold 40km/h winds are expected to buffet the course.
Pickin is co-captain alongside Belinda Ji of the Blues side for the matchplay series.
"We were able to get out on the course on Monday. We did some chipping and putting and mapped out a game plan," Pickin said.
Victoria are the defending champions.
NSW open their account against Tasmania on Tuesday morning and then meet Queensland in the afternoon.
"You have to take every match as a tough match," Pickin said. "We want to jump out of the blocks tomorrow morning. The team is ready and well prepared to do that."
The top two teams at the completion of the round robin meet in the final on Thursday afternoon.
"In the 2019 final, we had a draw with Victoria but lost on a countback," Pickin said. "It is something the whole team is chasing. It featured prominently when we were putting our goals on a white board today."
This is Pickin's third time representing NSW as a senior and first as captain.
"It is definitely a cool notch in the belt, a great honour," he said of the captaincy. "When you consider how strong our team is. Harrison Crowe has experienced so much. Jeffrey Guan is a quality player too. For me to be recognised in that position is awesome. I did see it as a bit of a shock. Myself and Belinda meet with the coaches re the playing order. We run the stretch and the warm-up and the recovery. Things like that."
Meanwhile, Toronto teenager Jake Riley will defender his Waratah Cup title at Cockle Creek on Saturday.
The 17-year-old, who also won the WE Alexander Open at Waratah last year, will use the Cup as final hit out before flying to Florida, where he will represent Australia in the Adam Scott Junior Championships in Florida, which is part of the American Junior Golf Association Tour.
Riley has already collected the Concord Cup and was a member of NSW Junior team which won the interstate series.
Chris Jardine, who is the Waratah club champion, foursomes champion and four-ball champion, will head the local charge along with Justin Ely.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.