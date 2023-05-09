Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 10 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:37am, first published 4:30am
Keeping options open on a light rail route is no heavy burden
WE face two important challenges to our city's progress. First, there is limited parking in Newcastle West, and second, the light rail must be extended through Broadmeadow/Hunter Park to the hospital.

