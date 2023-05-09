Keeping options open on a light rail route is no heavy burden

WE face two important challenges to our city's progress. First, there is limited parking in Newcastle West, and second, the light rail must be extended through Broadmeadow/Hunter Park to the hospital.
The proposed car park in Tighe Street ('Car park court appeal', Newcastle Herald 3/5) makes perfectly good planning sense considering how the city is shifting west including services, business, commercial and retail development, as well as an increasing number of residential towers. The light rail's success is dependent on extension, and the provision of an inexpensive, efficient and safe public transport network.
Resolving the conflict is simply a matter of design. We have a transport interchange already built under the Store development's car park, and other cities have similar provisions. What the Tighe Street car park needs is a light rail corridor built into it. Building over public infrastructure is not a new idea, and not difficult to plan for, but it makes sense and would allow both the car park and the extension to proceed.
I AGREE with the draft strategy for our pools ('Pool's future fund 'needs $1m a year', Herald 15/4) . We definitely need these facilities upgraded for all Newcastle's residents. To contribute to our health and tourism, to keep competition levels at a world level and to help stop drownings.
So where is the memo for the Newcastle area that tells us which pool has an under-cover heated pool and a large hydrotherapy pool with a wheelchair lift and plenty of parking, in universal accessibility regardless of age or ability? I couldn't see a photo of this anywhere.
Other than the beautiful one at Toronto, if people can make the 45-minute trip there and back and also have access to transport.
Unfortunately not everyone is so fortunate. Yes, we do have the Lodge, however this is not accessible to everyone for laps, older people and people with disabilities.
WOW Matt Johnson, ("Let younger generations get on with the jobs", Letters, 6/5), I feel you must have had a bad experience with a Baby Boomer or several Boomers in your Millennial life and feel the need to express dissatisfaction in them in your letter. I found your generalisations astounding.
I don't disagree that the young, of course, are the future and must be listened to, but there are also some of us Boomers who are still reasonably intelligent and can contribute to society, plus take a walk and read a book, probably at the same time.
Don't forget also that most Boomers bought second-hand cars first, started out in older first homes and, like myself, didn't travel overseas until midlife when I could afford it. We were cautious and rational unlike what I see and hear now, with the young wanting everything now and taking on debt that hurts the overall economy. So sure, lead the way Mr Johnson. You sound like you know what's needed.
THANK you to Matt Johnson for setting the record straight on Boomers ("Let younger generations get on with the jobs", Letters, 6/5). Obviously Boomers are the generation responsible for many of our problems.
He acknowledged that they "brought the economy a productive few decades" but then devalued that with the caveat that they came "off the back of a global rebuild" from World War II. "Gen Y, Gen Z and Millennials are busy at work doing what needs to be done to keep this country moving" on renewable energy and fixing the climate, apparently. The prophets of climate doom include the likes of Al Gore, Professor Tim Flannery, King Charles III and many of the climate-change scientists from around the world. Thanks to those people for enlightening us on the subject. But wait, just about all of those people have one thing in common - they are all Baby Boomers. The people telling us what we are doing wrong with the planet and how to fix it are the very same ones that Matt Johnson tells us are the problem.
Could Mr Johnson please explain that apparent contradiction?
IS Peter Dolan ("Word of warning on warming", Letters, 5/5), aware that "homogenisation" of climate data is used by many national weather agencies and climate researchers around the world? Is he aware this is a completely valid scientific practice?
Homogenisation can be necessary for a range of reasons: sometimes weather stations move, instruments or reporting practices change, or surrounding trees or buildings at a site are altered. Changes can be sudden or gradual. These can all introduce artificial "jumps" (in either direction) in the resulting temperature records. If left uncorrected, these artefacts could leave the data appearing to show spurious warming or cooling trends.
Is Mr Dolan aware University of NSW analysis shows that the warming trend across the whole of Australia in fact looks bigger when you don't homogenise the data than when you do?
As for the CSIRO being "embarrassed" in Senate estimates in 2020, is Mr Dolan aware evidence in the same hearings indicated that, following intervention by the (then Coalition) Minister's office, the document in question was altered by deleting references to the increasing severity of bushfires and the link to warmer temperatures?
There are still those who, rather than acknowledge the enormous haystack of evidence for global warming sitting in front of them, instead go scratching around inside it, not so much in search of the proverbial needle, as a few suspicious-looking straws at which to clutch.
OUR Prime Minister has been in touch with Australia to inform us that the AUKUS nuclear submarine program will be of substantial benefit for all Australians via jobs, security and other benefits. The cost has been estimated at $368 billion, with another $120 billion contingency. They are not too sure, but what's $1 billion here or there?
I think we will have about eight nuclear subs by mid 2050. The Chinese have roughly 10 nuclear subs and about 360 warships, and their numbers are growing rapidly. Without help from the US we are sitting ducks, even with a nuclear sub deterrent. At the end of the day, what have we got? Eight nuclear submarines and no usable asset. If the money was spent on national infrastructure we would have that value as an ongoing usable national asset benefiting all Australians. I suspect the decision to go nuclear was based on advice from defence personnel, which is akin to children advising Santa about what they should get for Christmas.
I LOVE a good conspiracy theory, but what happened in Sydney with the Royal coronation on Saturday night? Is it because of financial restraints the Opera House sails were not lit up to commemorate the event? Usually they are lit up for any event the woke left wants to name.
SO some of our poorest paid and hardest working are to get a pay rise ('Young to miss out on boost to JobSeeker', Newcastle Herald 3/5). Again, I challenge opponents to produce their research, their facts and figures. Again, I predict they will dodge providing any. I ask, why?
I REALLY enjoyed the NRL Magic Round in Brisbane; some excellent rugby league played. I was quite happy some of the Knights were rumoured to be on holiday in Bali. They really deserve it. Lol. They would probably have been embarrassing anyway.
NOW that recent data has revealed that, between 2016-2020, 235 people died in the Hunter from unintentional drug overdoses, and that Newcastle had the highest rate of drug deaths in the region ("Overdose deaths mount", Herald, 6/5), will any prohibitionist wowsers finally concede that Newcastle has a drug problem?
I BELIEVE Allen Small (Short Takes, 8/5) has every right to be annoyed by the Knights' sojourn to Bali following a dismal display against Parramatta. Knights supporters are still awaiting Peter Parr's long overdue report on the behaviour of several players at a local hotel in August last year. One might well say the silence is deafening.
I WONDER how much tax, if any, these multimillionaire bank CEOs pay.
WOW, the banks are announcing billion-dollar profits while people struggle. Must be the government's fault.
IT is with disappointment that I read the report on the coronation on the front page of the Herald ("The King's new wave", Herald, 8/5). Why would the editing staff at the Herald choose to report in this negative way? No matter what point of view readers have on the Republican/Monarchy debate, the coronation was an amazing spectacle with many highlights for all to enjoy. Such a shockingly negative presentation, (and all the points mentioned can be readily explained as reasonable happenings) shows ignorance and disrespect.
I BELIEVE the easy saving to the government in Tuesday's budget is being paid for by the pharmacies of Australia. Double scripts will mean a single dispensing fee; this fee covers ordering, storing and dispensing, as there will be a single dispensing for double the medication. Pharmacies lose, not the government. Drug safety is degraded to help the budget.
