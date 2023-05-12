St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul was established in 1984 and is proud of its history offering an authentic Catholic Education in the Lake Macquarie Region.
The College has a long tradition of preparing its students for life after school by developing their ability to make a positive contribution to all aspects of society.
St Paul's is a co-educational comprehensive high school where the students receive a holistic education in a supportive and safe environment.
Students come to St Paul's from many different schools and backgrounds with the welcoming nature of the College enabling students to form lifelong connections throughout their years.
St Paul's committed and experienced staff provide an environment for students to flourish and reach their potential, nurturing them from the beginning of their journey and walking with them over the years to celebrate their graduation at the end.
St Paul's has developed a thorough formation program that students begin to experience from Year 7 and culminates with the Year 12 Retreat. This program supports the delivery of the Religious Education program at the school.
The College is fortunate to have forged close links with the local parish and students attend mass at the local church throughout the year.
St Paul's provides inclusive wellbeing and pastoral care initiatives to ensure the student's welfare needs are catered for to allow them to thrive in the classroom.
Underpinning the welfare initiatives is the College's CARE (Compassion, Appreciation, Respect and Endurance) program which requires the students to engage in class and school activities.
The College also has a long tradition of supporting our First Nations students.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students are able to be fully supported with their learning and also develop a deeper understanding of their culture and history.
The delivery of a robust curriculum and learning environment enables the students to develop their knowledge and skills in a wide range of subject areas.
In senior years, the College offers courses which enable students to pursue their passions at university or to seek employment in their chosen career path.
Over the years, the College has developed strong links with local industries, the University of Newcastle and local TAFE campuses.
In recent years, students have had the opportunity to display their gifts and talents in other forums such as DioSounds, ASPIRE Productions and this year the school has commenced working with the University of Sydney on the implementation of a STEM Program.
St Paul's is a vibrant and dynamic community where students come to grow and develop into young adults who are well prepared to make a long-lasting contribution to Newcastle and it's broader communities.
To find out more about St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul visit www.booragul.catholic.edu.au.
As the Head of Catholic Schools, I am deeply conscious of what a privilege it is to work with our students, families and our staff to promote faith and learning in our community each and every day.
Our "family" of 58 schools with over 20,000 students in this Diocese welcomes all who seek the life-long value of a Catholic education in our school system.
From Kindergarten to Year 12, our Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support and extend each individual in our care.
A fundamental part of the journey through Catholic education for students is ensuring they feel a deep sense of being valued.
It is also important that they develop a strong sense of self-worth and become well-rounded citizens whose social engagement is informed by the Gospel.
Our Catholic Schools Week theme this year, "Encounter: Journeying Together", reminds us that we are called to be Easter people - those who are committed to building joy-filled communities constantly seeking unity and belonging.
Our theme calls for us to accompany others along the road, meeting them where they are at.
As Pope Francis remarks, "to accompany others is a sacred task ... it is intimate and intentional; it's dynamic and life-changing."
This is just like Jesus who encounters disciples on the way to Emmaus and walks alongside them and listens deeply.
He doesn't just talk to them at a distance, he meets them and encounters them.
Walking alongside our parishes in support of our families we build skills, attributes and values for today, and aim for our graduates to live prosperous and purposeful adult lives, constructively contributing to their families and community.
With many activities happening right across our schools throughout this period, visit our Catholic Schools website or contact your local school to make sure you don't miss out on the chance to see why so many families choose Catholic education for their child's school journey.
As we journey together may we truly honour the privileged gift of Catholic education as we celebrate together during Catholic Schools Week.
Catholic Schools Week 2023 runs May 15-19 celebrating what makes our Catholic Schools great and raising awareness of the many opportunities Catholic schools provide through faith-based education.
For more information visit www.mn.catholic.edu.au.