VULNERABLE families will be given a hand-up thanks to almost $650,000 in funds for seven regional community groups and charities, including four in the Hunter.
Among those projects is Family Inclusion Strategies Hunter (FISH), which helps local families strengthen their connections and identities.
It's an opportunity for families who share the experience of having children in care to connect with each other and support each other as they work through change, FISH peer support and advocacy worker Lou Johnston said.
"The project has two parts for parents and families whose children live in out-of-home care," she said.
"The first part is an orientation program with support groups and an educational workshop for families who are new to the child-protection system, to help them navigate complicated processes.
"The second part is supported meetings and family time to strengthen children's relationships with their families and communities while they are living in care, including family inclusion in decisions about their children."
The programs are delivered by FISH peer workers who are parents with their own experiences of having children removed and placed in care.
The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation will support three other Hunter initiatives with the funds, including RizeUp which helps survivors of domestic and family violence, Solve-TAD which will provide freedom bikes to children with disabilities and SMART Recovery which will train 20 Lifeline counsellors.
The funds are used to support the delivery of projects and initiatives that improve the health and social wellbeing of vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the regions.
Each of the projects will make an important difference in the communities they serve, Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation chair Jennifer Leslie said.
"We have a wonderful array of projects in this funding round, showing both the broad need in our regional communities and the impressive drive, talent and determination our charity partners and colleagues show every day," she said.
"This round includes programs that aim to reunite families, empower Indigenous women and give children with a disability the chance to experience the fun and freedom of cycling.
"It shows just how much need exists in our communities and how far the need reaches."
This year the foundation celebrates its 20th anniversary, in the last two decades it has distributed more than $26 million.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
