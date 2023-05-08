Newcastle Herald
Tyson Frizell admits the Knights are 15th on the ladder for a reason

By Robert Dillon
May 8 2023 - 4:30pm
The full Knights squad returned to training on Monday after the bye. Picture by Peter Lorimer
SENIOR forward Tyson Frizell admits the Newcastle Knights are 15th on the NRL ladder for a reason as they set about salvaging their season with a win against Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

