A RETIRED teacher has pedalled thousands of kilometres in an epic journey across the country to raise funds and awareness for Newcastle domestic violence charity Got Your Back Sista (GYBS).
Novocastrian Ian Kidd started his ride in Exmouth 36 days ago and finished in Byron Bay at the weekend, pushing his body to the limits to raise awareness for a cause close to his heart.
"The most important thing to me is rebuilding people's lives, because I've had to do that myself to a certain degree," Mr Kidd said.
"I've talked to some of the people whose lives they [GYBS] have supported and they're just so inspirational."
The more than 5400 kilometre ride is the 68-year-old's longest venture yet, having put the pedal to the metal for a number of charities in the last three years.
His goal was to raise $30,000 this year, having started to fundraise after he experienced the loss of four students to suicide during his career.
He was diagnosed with PTSD in 2006 and has spent years rebuilding his life and improving his mental health, gaining an appreciation for services and charities that help people through dark times.
GYBS was founded in 2016 as a not-for-profit domestic violence charity that has supported more than 1000 women escaping family violence.
The charity's founder Melissa Histon's goal was to educate, protect and support women and children to get back on their feet.
"We're so grateful for the work Ian is doing to support our charity," she said.
"In Newcastle and Australia-wide, domestic violence is a rising epidemic.
"Through acts such as Ian's, we hope this will raise awareness to women of the support and guidance charities like ours can provide to know they aren't alone."
Mr Kidd rode from the most western to the most eastern points in Australia from April 3 to May 7, taking in towns such as Port Kembla, Gunnedah, Uralla, Tabulam and Ballina.
To make a donation visit his MyCause page.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.