Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News
Good News

Newcastle local Ian Kidd rides across the country for Got Your Back Sista

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Got Your Back Sista's Regina Ray, Melissa Histon-Browning, cyclist Ian Kidd and Jo-Anne Buckingham. Picture supplied
Got Your Back Sista's Regina Ray, Melissa Histon-Browning, cyclist Ian Kidd and Jo-Anne Buckingham. Picture supplied

A RETIRED teacher has pedalled thousands of kilometres in an epic journey across the country to raise funds and awareness for Newcastle domestic violence charity Got Your Back Sista (GYBS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.