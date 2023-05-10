Cassidy Davis reckons she has never played a worse 45 minutes of football.
But the long-serving Jets midfielder made up for a "rusty" first half by inspiring New Lambton to an important 3-0 win over Charlestown with two long-range, second-half goals at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Davis and Jets teammates Lauren Allan and Tara Andrews made their first appearances for the Eagles after a FIFA-enforced 30-day break since their last A-League outing.
"That's the worst half of football I've ever played in my life," Davis said.
"It was our first game together as a group. It was also our first game in 30 days so we were bound to be rusty.
"They were pumping us the whole first half and we were lucky to get to half-time still drawn thanks to [goalkeeper] Ally [Boertje] making some really good saves and our defence was tough again."
The match brace came just days after Davis earned the Jets' goal of the year award for a spectacular strike against Wellington in March. That goal was her first in 128 national league outings and almost a decade in the making.
But at NPLW level, Davis scores goals for fun and appears to have picked up exactly where she left off after producing a truckload for Warners Bay last year.
New Lambton are sixth on 10 points and face two "massive" games against fifth-placed Maitland (15) then fourth-placed Adamstown (16).
"We need to just treat every game like it's a grand final at this rate," Davis said.
"But that's good. We've got the players that are up for that challenge."
