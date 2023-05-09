UPDATED: A man remains in a serious but stable condition after a motorcycle hit a hatchback on the New England Highway at East Maitland on Monday night.
The incident occurred around 5.35pm between Melbourne and Banks streets.
The 25-year-old motorcycle rider was helped by bystanders before being taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital.
The 63-year-old hatchback driver was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing and suffered only minor injuries.
The New England Highway was closed eastbound for two hours until just after 7.30pm.
Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the incident.
A spokesperson from New South Wales Fire and Rescue said late on Monday that no pedestrians or other vehicles were involved. Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were attending the scene.
The New England Highway was closed in an eastbound direction at 6:00pm. Cars were being directed via Melbourne Street, Lawes Street and High Street, according to live Traffic New South Wales.
Trucks were encouraged to use the Hunter Expressway and John Renshaw Drive before rejoining New England Highway.
Motorists were encouraged to exercise caution, allow extra travel time and use an alternative route where possible, Live Traffic New South Wales said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
