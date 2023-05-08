THE OLDEST, continuing, living culture in the world will be at the forefront of NAIDOC Week celebrations this year.
Lake Macquarie City Council has approved $15,000 in funding for 18 events, programs and activities to promote reconciliation and share culture.
The theme this year is 'For Our Elders', and the council's deputy mayor Adam Shultz said it was an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"This year's theme 'For Our Elders' acknowledges the vital role and prominent place Elders hold in our communities," he said.
"I am pleased to see so many schools and community organisations actively participating in this year's event with the support of council through the NAIDOC Week grants program."
NAIDOC Week events are held from July 3 to 10 and the council received a record 39 applications for funding.
Among those funded were large-scale events like the Westlake NAIDOC Family Day which gives the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community the opportunity to showcase their heritage through dance, song and performances.
A large number of applications were received from schools in the area to host cultural events.
The council approved the applications on Monday night.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
