Man who crashed into parked police car was allegedly three times limit

A DRIVER who crashed into a parked police car in Newcastle allegedly had a blood-alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit, police say.
Officers were in a stationary vehicle on Fullerton Street at Stockton about 12.50am on Sunday when they spotted a Honda Civic travelling north.
Police said the Honda allegedly veered across the road and hit the parked police car.
Officers breath tested the driver - a 54-year-old man - and arrested him after he returned a positive result.
The man soon underwent a breath analysis at Waratah Police Station, where he allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.159.
The man's licence was immediately suspended and he was charged with high range drink driving.
He is expected to face Newcastle Local Court later in May.
