Man found unfit to stand trial over historic sexual abuse charges in Newcastle District Court due to cognitive impairment

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A MAN charged over alleged historic sexual abuse has been deemed unfit to stand trial because of his declining cognitive ability.

