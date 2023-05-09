A MAN charged over alleged historic sexual abuse has been deemed unfit to stand trial because of his declining cognitive ability.
The man, now aged in his 80s, is facing five charges in relation to three alleged victims between 1974 and 1992, Newcastle District Court heard on Tuesday.
Judge Peter McGrath said the man had previously been ruled unfit to stand trial in 2017 over separate charges.
In making his ruling, Judge McGrath referred to expert evidence that noted the man's language and reasoning skills were of a level sufficient for him to enter a plea, but his increasing impairments would make it impossible for the man to follow the trial as it unfolds and instruct his solicitor in an informed manner.
Another medical expert found that the man was experiencing a "major neuro-cognitive disorder" - either Alzheimer's disease or vascular dementia.
"The medical evidence ... speaks pretty much with one voice," Judge McGrath said.
The matter was adjourned to June 8 to give the Department of Public Prosecutions time to prepare advice as to whether and how it believes the matter should proceed in light of Judge McGrath's finding.
