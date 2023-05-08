A MAGAZINE-worthy residence in Tighes Hill has attracted "huge" interest since it hit the market a week ago.
Wilton Lemke Stewart selling agent Tom Lemke fielded 170 enquiries for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 46 Tighes Terrace, with the majority of interest coming from buyers in the Newcastle area.
"We have had 170 email inquiries in seven days, so that is a huge number," Mr Lemke said.
"We had 33 groups through at the first open house inspection on Saturday which is probably about three times higher than what we are seeing on average for a first open home at the moment."
The agent is guiding $2.2 million to $2.4 million for the coastal-inspired property.
The current record sale for a home in Tighes Hill is $1.8 million paid in 2021 for a dual residence property with a three-bedroom weatherboard cottage and a two-bedroom shipping container home at 11 Francis Street.
According to CoreLogic, the property at 46 Tighes Terrace last sold in August 2021 for $1,020,000.
The existing home, which dated back to the 1930s, was demolished to make way for a custom-built four-bedroom, three-bathroom with a swimming pool.
The home has an open-plan living and dining area that connects to the kitchen which has a large island bench, integrated dishwasher, pull-out pantry and glass splashback with garden views.
The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, while two of the additional bedrooms share an ensuite and have pool terrace access.
Mr Lemke said the owners built the property with the intention of staying in the home however, they have decided to move on to another project.
"They bought it about 18 months ago and planned to stay, so they have done a lot of extras with features like solar panels on the roof, the built-in barbecue and raked ceilings," the agent said.
"They really went overboard with it.
"The husband is a builder though and he has got itchy feet and wants to do it again."
Other features include brushed nickel tapware, landscaped gardens, a gas fireplace, home automation system to control speakers, lighting and security cameras.
The agent said the property appealed to buyers looking to upgrade their home without the hassle of renovating or rebuilding.
He added that features such as the swimming pool and lock-up garage, as well as the four-bedroom, three-bathroom layout, were hard to come by in Tighes Hill.
"For that suburb in particular, there has not been a lot of new builds and particularly in a style that appeals to everyone," he said.
"A lot of interest is coming from people who already live in the suburb that don't want to do a renovation and want something that is already built new and ready to go.
"It takes the hassle out of it."
The house is open for inspection on Wednesday, May 10 at 5pm.
"At this point, I have four people interested who are coming back for a second look on Wednesday, and all four of those are based in Newcastle," Mr Lemke said.
The median house value in Tighes Hill is $888,000, according to CoreLogic.
