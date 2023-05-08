Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

New build home in Tighes Hill attracts 170 enquiries in seven days

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:58pm, first published May 9 2023 - 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAGAZINE-worthy residence in Tighes Hill has attracted "huge" interest since it hit the market a week ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.