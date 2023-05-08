TWO acreage properties on the market in Jewells are listed to sell for record-breaking figures.
The record sale for a residential property in the Lake Macquarie suburb is a six-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 2.8 acres at 150 Pacific Highway that sold for $2.2 million in April 2021.
A six-bedroom, four-bathroom house on 2.5 acres at 164 Pacific Highway hit the market last week with Louise Vico from Viking Realty who is guiding $2.65 million for the sprawling acreage.
The agent last sold the property in 2018 for $1.45 million.
"The way I describe it is to have a piece of paradise with beautiful acreage so close to the coast," Ms Vico said.
"It's a fantastic overall package because you've got six bedrooms, four bathrooms, great entertaining areas, fruit trees, fire pits, chicken coops and horse stables."
"For anyone that runs a business, there is also a 96-square-metre shed with a mezzanine level."
The property has undergone extensive renovations internally and externally in the five years since the owners purchased it.
The chef's kitchen is fitted with Smeg appliances, two ovens, a teppanyaki plate, stone bench tops, a wine fridge and a butler's pantry.
In the master suite, the ensuite has been reconfigured to include a freestanding tub next to a large window that looks out to the surrounding bushland.
Other additions include a large alfresco area with a pool. It also has a self-contained flat.
"I have had very strong interest in this one," she said.
"I've had people from Strathfield come and look at it three times, I've had a local family in Belmont North look at it twice, I've had people from Redhead, Adamstown and I have people from Bowral coming up next week to take a look.
"I have had another two enquiries overnight and I am fairly confident I will sell it over the next four to five days."
Also in Jewells, a luxury six-bedroom home at 25 Murray Street is set to go to auction with PRD Presence agent, Katie Kepner.
The property is listed with an auction guide of $2.75 million.
PRD is the latest agency to take the impressive residence to market which was listed with another real estate company when it initially went up for sale in late 2021.
Set across two levels and surrounded by towering trees, the secluded semi-tropical property overlooks a pond in the garden and offers six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a three-car garage.
"It is on 2.5 acres and it has the most tropical and beautiful landscaping," Ms Kepner said.
"You just don't see landscaping like this very often. This was all done by the owner who planted everything.
"You can hear the bellbirds and it is just so private. You feel like you're in another part of the world."
It is the first time the property has been listed for sale after it was built around 25 years ago by its owners who lived in nearby Valentine before purchasing the land to construct their dream family home.
"It is far north Queensland inspired, so the owner is the master builder and he built it from the ground up and has raised his children and grandchildren there," Ms Kepner said.
"It is truly a work of art."
The internal size is around four times the size of a typical house, including an 85 square metre games room with a pool table, a fireplace and a bar.
A ground-floor granny flat caters to extended families.
"Interest is, for the most part, local to Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and it's mostly people who are interested in upsizing their land and looking for more privacy, but still maintaining that close proximity to town and the coast," she said.
"I have had a couple of groups through including a family with their in-laws.
"There is also the option of using the flat as a second income stream. You can close it off and it has everything you need - kitchen, bathroom, - all of that, and its own access."
The auction date will be confirmed later this week.
The median house value in Jewells is $809,000, according to CoreLogic.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.