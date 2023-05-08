THE Newcastle Jets' goalkeeping stocks are in for a major shake up, with Western United shot-stopper Ryan Scott set to join the A-League club.
The Newcastle Herald understands Scott has agreed to terms on a two-year deal, placing the future of Jack Duncan, Michael Weier and Noah James under a cloud.
Western United confirmed on Monday night that Scott and veteran championship-winning keeper Jamie Young were among nine players to depart the Victorian outfit.
Scott, 27, has made one appearance in the past two seasons after the arrival of Young. The former bricklayer played 19 games in 2020-21 and is yearning for a chance to play regularly.
Duncan and Weier both have a season to run on their Jets deals.
James is off contract but is a development player. From Redhead, the 22-year-old has been in the Jets' system for five years and has played one A-League game - a 3-0 win over Wellington in August 2020.
He spent most of the past two seasons out on loan, firstly as an understudy to Daniel Margush at Wanderers in 2020-21 and last season with Victorian NPL club Altona Magic.
A former Young Socceroo, James is playing in goals for the youth team, which sit second on the NSW NPL 2 table.
It is unlikely Jets coach Arthur Papas will want to carry three senior goalkeepers in a 23-man squad, given the impact on the salary cap.
However, Duncan and Weier are settled in the area and have shown a willingness to fight for their positions in the past.
Duncan, 30, has played 104 A-League games across three stints in Newcastle.
Weier, 26, joined the club at the start of 2021-22 from the Victorian NPL, where he was keeper of the year.
Neither have been able to cement their place as first choice.
As well as Scott, Wanderers left back Daniel Wilmering is expected to be among the fresh faces at the Jets.
Home-grown attacker Jacob Dowse has signed a two-year deal after a breakout season with Perth Glory.
Left-sided specialist Lucas Mauragis returns after a season on loan at Wellington Phoenix, where he made 20 appearances.
Western United, as well as the keepers, confirmed the exit of midfielders James Troisi and Neil Killkenny, which followed the retirement of Italian playmaker and former skipper Alessandro Diamanti.
They make way ahead of the arrival of Angus Thurgate from the Jets as coach John Aloisi undertakes a rebuild of the 2021-22 champions.
The Jets break for the off-season on Wednesday, with the future of a number of players uncertain.
Co-captain Matt Jurman, the club's most capped player Jason Hoffman and midfielders Kosta Grozos and Daniel Stynes are yet to secure contract extensions.
The Jets announced on Saturday that Thurgate, striker Beka Mikeltadze, Japanese international Manabu Saito and defensive midfielder Mo Al-Taay would not be returning.
