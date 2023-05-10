Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
What's on

Andrew Thomas and Richard Done match wines over lunch at Bimbadgen

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
May 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning Hunter winemaker Andrew Thomas. Picture by Simone De Peak
Award-winning Hunter winemaker Andrew Thomas. Picture by Simone De Peak
Bimbadgen wine experiences chief Patrick Haddock has put together a Mentor & Maker lunch on June 18.
Bimbadgen wine experiences chief Patrick Haddock has put together a Mentor & Maker lunch on June 18.

Wine is no different to any other food and drink product: you've got to keep it interesting to get consumers engaged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.