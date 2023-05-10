Wine is no different to any other food and drink product: you've got to keep it interesting to get consumers engaged.
Patrick Haddock, head of wine experiences, sales and distribution at Bimbadgen Estate in the Hunter Valley, knows how to make wine fun.
Haddock has put together a "Mentor & Maker" lunch at Esca Restaurant at Bimbadgen that features top winemaker Andrew Thomas and four of his wines and Richard Done, winemaker at Bimbadgen, who worked alongside Thomas earlier in his career, and four of his Bimbadgen wines.
The event, on Sunday, June 18, at noon is priced at $130 per ticket for Bimbadgen members and $150 per ticket for non-members. It begins with canapes and sparkling wine on arrival.
"The idea was to have a personal connection between Richard and someone he had worked for, almost a showdown," Haddock said of creating the luncheon.
"We aim to be tasting the wines 'blind' on the day - so the guests won't know who made what. We will get them to vote for their favourite wine of the bracket and then at the end we will tally up the score and there will be an overall victor."
Setting the table, figuratively and physically, for this encounter, has been an intriguing challenge for Haddock, who nearly has wine in his blood. He was one of the original proprietors of Reserve Wine Bar, which gave it a red-hot go in Newcastle to put wine first and food a close second.
The lunch starts with a 2023 Thomas Braemore semillon matched against the 2022 Bimbadgen Signature semillon over a first course of Kingfish crudo with red radish, sumac, smoked soy and fermented chilli.
The menu was put together by Esca executive chef Keira Madeley, in consultation with Haddock and both winemakers.
The second course matches Pork Loin with charred corn, smoked butter and black garlic with the 2017 Thomas Cellar Reserve Braemore semillon and 2017 Bimbadgen Palmers Lane Signature semillon.
"The balance is key with food and wine," Haddock said. "Understanding what a young semillon can do. The older semillons can take something richer. You have a young semillon that can take chilli, the older semillon can go with pork, or chicken, more buttery styles."
The third course - Venison Rack with native pepper berry, butternut and Davidson plum - is paired with a 2021 Thomas Eleney shiraz and a 2020 Palmers Lane Single Vineyard shiraz.
The final course - dessert - features Truffle pecorino with earl grey sultanas, puff pastry and chestnuts matched with 2013 Thomas Elenay shiraz and 2014 Bimbadgen Signature McDonalds Road shiraz.
"We could have gone to chocolate for older shiraz," Haddock said. "But we asked the winemakers and they said older shiraz should go with cheese."
There will be a mystery wine tasting and giveaways.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
