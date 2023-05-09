What works in the Hunter region's economy has shifted

Such trends offer a bellwether of how the economy has changed. While mining remains a substantial employer, it is an industry where the winds of change around coal are growing ever stronger. While the sector won't disappear overnight, there is less certainty for those who rely upon it than there was 10 short years ago. The federal transition authority, included in last night's budget and revealed in this newspaper last week, is designed to help those workers ride those zephyrs to a softer landing.