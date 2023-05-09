Newcastle Herald
Updated

Man in 40s taken to John Hunter Hospital following truck strike on Newcastle Link Road

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:30pm
Traffic remains heavy in the area as investigations continue. Picture by Simone De Peak
A man in his 40s has been taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a truck.

