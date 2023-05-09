A man in his 40s has been taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a truck.
The man suffered a head injury.
Emergency services were called to Newcastle Link Road near Cameron Park at about 9.55am on Tuesday morning, following reports.
One of two eastbound lanes remains closed between Cameron Park Drive and Minmi Road.
Motorists in the area are advised to follow the directions of police.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier
A crash involving a truck and pedestrian has caused Newcastle Link Road to close eastbound at Cameron Park Drive on Tuesday morning.
A medial helicopter has been tasked and emergency services are on scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area near Minmi Road and use Cameron Park Drive and George Booth Drive as an alternative route.
According to Live Traffic NSW ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.