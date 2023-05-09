Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

City of Newcastle open community consultation for feedback on Broadmeadow's future

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, minister Paul Scully and City of Newcastle director of planning and environment Michelle Bisson at Broadmeadow. Picture supplied
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, minister Paul Scully and City of Newcastle director of planning and environment Michelle Bisson at Broadmeadow. Picture supplied

Newcastle residents have the chance to share their vision for Broadmeadow over the next 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.