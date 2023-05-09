Newcastle residents have the chance to share their vision for Broadmeadow over the next 20 years.
City of Newcastle (CN) has started community consultation about ideas and feedback on the Broadmeadow Place Strategy as it develops over the next 12 months.
With planning in early stages, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed the chance to work alongside the NSW government to deliver long-term outcomes for the community and rezone land to support 2000 new homes.
"We know our population is growing, and Broadmeadow provides a unique opportunity to deliver housing, job opportunities and public spaces and facilities right in the heart of the Newcastle," she said.
"We will plan for Broadmeadow's future and create a new and enhanced place for people to live in and visit for years to come."
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully urged the community to be involved in the result they wanted to see.
"We will work together to develop plans to transform Broadmeadow into a vibrant and connected community, with an abundance of housing, public spaces, and job opportunities," he said
"I encourage everyone to be part of the planning process and help shape Broadmeadow's future."
To provide feedback via a short survey visit the City of Newcastle website.
Information drop-in community sessions will also be held on:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
