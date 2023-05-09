Stockton and Bar beaches sustained damage on Monday night as swell of up to five metres tall ravaged the eastern coast.
Rocks were exposed at Bar Beach near cliff face and old concrete stairs were ripped from an attached building, with surfers turned away amidst continued dangerous surf warnings.
University of Newcastle Associate Professor Iftekhar Ahmed researches disaster management. He said the stretch from Bar Beach to Merewether Beach is particularly vulnerable to erosion because there is no natural bedrock to protect it.
Rocks can be damaged by 'scouring', which occurs under the surface and weakens their structural integrity. Associate Professor Ahmed said if erosion at Bar Beach continues, areas as far up as Memorial Drive could be impacted.
"Bar Beach is just a sandy stretch with turfing on top," he said. "It is getting undermined from below."
The beach's rocks have been exposed in heavy rains and wind across the last decade, including in 2013 and last year.
Newcastle City Council continues to work on a coastal management plan to protect the shoreline between Nobby's and Burwood beaches.
Stockton Beach also sustained damage in the wild weather. The Newcastle Herald believe erosion begins roughly 4 kilometres from Stockton's usual problem spots and is away from houses.
Cargo ships were escorted by tugs from the port back to open seas, travelling through rough swell and winds on Tuesday morning.
More to come.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
